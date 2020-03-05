What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE)?

Yesterday, the Pres & CEO, Amer Savings Bank of Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE – Research Report), Richard Wacker, sold shares of HE for $1.86M.

Following Richard Wacker’s last HE Sell transaction on August 10, 2011, the stock climbed by 31.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $50.55 and a one-year low of $38.94. Currently, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average volume of 460.31K. HE’s market cap is $5.11B and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other.