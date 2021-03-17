What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO)?

On March 16, the CEO of Harvard Bioscience (HBIO – Research Report), James W. Green, sold shares of HBIO for $209.3K.

This is Green’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions. Following James W. Green’s last HBIO Sell transaction on May 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

Based on Harvard Bioscience’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.98 million and GAAP net loss of -$615,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.97 million and had a net profit of $550K. The company has a one-year high of $7.10 and a one-year low of $1.39. Currently, Harvard Bioscience has an average volume of 423.62K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, reflecting a -10.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Harvard Bioscience has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James W. Green's trades have generated a 39.2% average return based on past transactions.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets broad range of specialized products, primarily apparatus and scientific instruments. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force. The company was founded by Dr. William T. Porter in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.