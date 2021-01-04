What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Gray Television (NYSE: GTN)?

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Gray Television (GTN – Research Report), Hilton Howell, sold shares of GTN for $269.7K.

This is Howell’s first Sell trade following 10 Buy transactions. Following Hilton Howell’s last GTN Sell transaction on July 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

Based on Gray Television’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $604 million and quarterly net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $517 million and had a net profit of $59 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.07 and a one-year low of $8.53. Currently, Gray Television has an average volume of 436.52K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, reflecting a -23.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Gray Television has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hilton Howell’s trades have generated a 24.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.