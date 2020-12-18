What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Gamco Investors (NYSE: GBL)?

On December 16, the Chairman & CEO of Gamco Investors (GBL – Research Report), Mario Gabelli, sold shares of GBL for $328K.

Following Mario Gabelli’s last GBL Sell transaction on December 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $19.78 and a one-year low of $9.03. Currently, Gamco Investors has an average volume of 61.31K. GBL’s market cap is $419 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.70.

The insider sentiment on Gamco Investors has been negative according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The firm offers its services to open-end fund, closed-end fund and private wealth management investors. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.