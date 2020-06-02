What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK)?

Yesterday, the CEO of FS KKR Capital (FSK – Research Report), Michael C. Forman, sold shares of FSK for $1.62M.

In addition to Michael C. Forman, 5 other FSK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.38 and a one-year low of $1.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.15M worth of FSK shares and purchased $45.15K worth of FSK shares. The insider sentiment on FS KKR Capital has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.