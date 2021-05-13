What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of First Bancorp Puerto Rico (NYSE: FBP)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of First Bancorp Puerto Rico (FBP – Research Report), Aurelio Aleman, sold shares of FBP for $519.1K.

Following Aurelio Aleman’s last FBP Sell transaction on December 01, 2011, the stock climbed by 9.0%. This is Aleman’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

Based on First Bancorp Puerto Rico’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $203 million and quarterly net profit of $61.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $165 million and had a net profit of $2.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.22 and a one-year low of $4.30. Currently, First Bancorp Puerto Rico has an average volume of 74.33K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.56M worth of FBP shares and purchased $31.33K worth of FBP shares. The insider sentiment on First Bancorp Puerto Rico has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking; Consumer (Retail) Banking; Mortgage Banking; Treasury and Investments; United States Operations; and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. The company was founded on October 29, 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.