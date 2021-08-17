What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Darling Ingredients (DAR – Research Report), Randall Stuewe, sold shares of DAR for $5.33M.

Following Randall Stuewe’s last DAR Sell transaction on November 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 31.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Darling Ingredients’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $197 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $849 million and had a net profit of $65.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.65 and a one-year low of $31.45. DAR’s market cap is $12.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.60.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.00, reflecting a -20.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Darling Ingredients has been positive according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Darling Ingredients, Inc. engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products. The Food Ingredients segment comprises gelatin, natural casings and meat by-products, and specialty products activities. The Fuel Ingredients segment consists of biofuel and bioenergy services. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.