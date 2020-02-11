What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Danaher (DHR – Research Report), Thomas Patrick Joyce, sold shares of DHR for $3.32M.

Following Thomas Patrick Joyce’s last DHR Sell transaction on July 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 21.5%. In addition to Thomas Patrick Joyce, 4 other DHR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $169.19 and a one-year low of $109.97. DHR’s market cap is $113.8B and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.42.

The insider sentiment on Danaher has been negative according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

