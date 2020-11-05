What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Cowen Group (NASDAQ: COWN)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Cowen Group (COWN – Research Report), Jeffrey Solomon, sold shares of COWN for $221.2K.

Following Jeffrey Solomon’s last COWN Sell transaction on March 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cowen Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $388 million and quarterly net profit of $20.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $252 million and had a net profit of $3.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.73 and a one-year low of $5.75. COWN’s market cap is $593 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.20.

The insider sentiment on Cowen Group has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cowen, Inc. is a financial services company, which provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales, and trading services. It operates through following the segments: Investment Management and Investment Bank. The Investment segment includes advisers to investment funds, managed accounts, registered funds and a significant portion of the company’s proprietary capital. The Investment Bank segment offers industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies including advisory and global capital markets origination and domain knowledge-driven research, sales and trading platform for institutional investors, global clearing and commission management services and also a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, NY.