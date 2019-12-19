What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR)?

Yesterday, the CEO & Chairman of Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report), Harold Hamm, sold shares of CLR for $60.27M.

This is Hamm’s first Sell trade following 14 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $52.04 and a one-year low of $27.26. CLR’s market cap is $12.6B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.27.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.