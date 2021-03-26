What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC)?

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Commercial Metals Company (CMC – Research Report), Barbara Smith., sold shares of CMC for $1.5M.

Following Barbara Smith.’s last CMC Sell transaction on April 06, 2016, the stock climbed by 14.7%. In addition to Barbara Smith., one other CMC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Commercial Metals Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 28, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and quarterly net profit of $66.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $63.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.56 and a one-year low of $13.05. CMC’s market cap is $3.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $24.50, reflecting a 22.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Commercial Metals Company has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Commercial Metals Co. engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products including reinforcing bar, merchant bar, light structural and other special sections as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. The Americas Fabrication segment includes rebar fabrication operations, fence post manufacturing facilities, construction-related product facilities and facilities that heat-treat steel to strengthen and provide flexibility. The International Mill segment manufactures rebar, merchant bar and wire rod as well as semi-finished billets. The company was founded by Moses Feldman in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.