What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY)?

Yesterday, the Executive Chairman & CEO of Colony Capital (CLNY – Research Report), Thomas Barrack, sold shares of CLNY for $484.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $3.53.

Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Industrial, Hospitality, Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC), Other Equity and Debt, and Investment Management.