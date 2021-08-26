What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO)?

Yesterday, the CEO of City Office REIT (CIO – Research Report), James Thomas Farrar, sold shares of CIO for $76.5K.

Following James Thomas Farrar’s last CIO Sell transaction on September 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.3%. This is Farrar’s first Sell trade following 8 Buy transactions.

Based on City Office REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.96 million and quarterly net profit of $1.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.62 million and had a net profit of $444K. The company has a one-year high of $16.44 and a one-year low of $6.12. Currently, City Office REIT has an average volume of 506.28K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, reflecting a -7.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $76.5K worth of CIO shares and purchased $24.79K worth of CIO shares. The insider sentiment on City Office REIT has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.