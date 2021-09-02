What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Chubb (CB – Research Report), Evan Greenberg, sold shares of CB for $1.33M.

Following Evan Greenberg’s last CB Sell transaction on June 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 41.6%. In addition to Evan Greenberg, 3 other CB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Chubb’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.66 billion and quarterly net profit of $2.27 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.99 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $331 million. The company has a one-year high of $187.90 and a one-year low of $111.93. CB’s market cap is $80.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $189.36, reflecting a -2.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Chubb has been negative according to 94 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chubb Limited, formerly known as ACE Limited, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. With approximately 33,000 employees, the company operates in 54 countries and territories. The company’s insurance products cover life insurance, property and casualty (P&C), accident and health, and reinsurance. Chub is also the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company. The company operates under six segments: North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.