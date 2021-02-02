What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Chase (NYSE MKT: CCF)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Chase (CCF – Research Report), Adam Chase, sold shares of CCF for $102.1K.

In addition to Adam Chase, 2 other CCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Chase’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $67.18 million and quarterly net profit of $10.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.8 million and had a net profit of $7.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $117.13 and a one-year low of $52.00. CCF’s market cap is $983 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.30.

The insider sentiment on Chase has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Adam Chase's trades have generated a 12.7% average return based on past transactions.

Chase Corp. manufactures materials for high-reliability. It operates through the Industrial Materials and Construction Materials segments. The Industrial Materials segment includes specified products that are used in, or integrated into, another company’s product, with demand typically dependent upon general economic conditions. The Construction Materials segment comprises of project-oriented product offerings that are primarily sold and used as Chase branded products. The company was founded by Francis M. Chase and Edward L. Chase in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, MA.