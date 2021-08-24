What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ: CPRX)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Catalyst Pharma (CPRX – Research Report), Patrick Mcenany, sold shares of CPRX for $762.7K.

Over the last month, Patrick Mcenany has reported another 3 Sell trades on CPRX for a total of $1.32M. In addition to Patrick Mcenany, 3 other CPRX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Catalyst Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.37 million and quarterly net profit of $12.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.61 million and had a net profit of $9.78 million. Currently, Catalyst Pharma has an average volume of 731.14K. CPRX’s market cap is $587 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.34M worth of CPRX shares and purchased $1.98M worth of CPRX shares. The insider sentiment on Catalyst Pharma has been neutral according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasmsThe company was founded Huckel E. Hubert in January 2002 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.