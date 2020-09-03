What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Carver Bancorp (CARV – Research Report), Michael T. Pugh, sold shares of CARV for $600.

Based on Carver Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.23 million and GAAP net loss of -$812,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.97 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Carver Bancorp has an average volume of 359.18K.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.