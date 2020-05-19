What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA)?

Yesterday, the CEO of CareDx (CDNA – Research Report), Peter Maag, sold shares of CDNA for $966.9K.

Following Peter Maag’s last CDNA Sell transaction on November 30, 2018, the stock climbed by 3.0%. In addition to Peter Maag, 3 other CDNA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CareDx’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.38 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,823,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.27 and a one-year low of $13.04. Currently, CareDx has an average volume of 483.87K.

The insider sentiment on CareDx has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.