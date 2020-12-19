What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA)?

On December 18, the President & CEO of Cara Therapeutics (CARA – Research Report), Derek Chalmers, sold shares of CARA for $74.75K.

Following Derek Chalmers’ last CARA Sell transaction on March 17, 2016, the stock climbed by 10.1%. In addition to Derek Chalmers, one other CARA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cara Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.27 million and GAAP net loss of -$16,509,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.79 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.13 and a one-year low of $8.88. Currently, Cara Therapeutics has an average volume of 770.71K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, reflecting a -49.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cara Therapeutics has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain. The company was founded by Derek T. Chalmers, Michael E. Lewis, and Frederique Menzaghi on July 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.