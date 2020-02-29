What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of BioLife Solutions (BLFS – Research Report), Michael Rice, sold shares of BLFS for $32.89K.

In addition to Michael Rice, 4 other BLFS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on BioLife Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.6 million and quarterly net profit of $9.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.46 million and had a net profit of $893K. The company has a one-year high of $22.44 and a one-year low of $13.25. BLFS’s market cap is $292.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.14.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $69.18K worth of BLFS shares and purchased $15K worth of BLFS shares. The insider sentiment on BioLife Solutions has been neutral according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael Rice's trades have generated a 41.0% average return based on past transactions.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biopreservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs; generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products; and custom product formulation and custom packaging services. The company was founded by Boris Rubinsky in 1998 and it is headquartered in Bothell, WA.