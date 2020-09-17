What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI)?

Today, the CEO of AXT (AXTI – Research Report), Morris Young, sold shares of AXTI for $30.05K.

Following Morris Young’s last AXTI Sell transaction on September 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

Currently, AXT has an average volume of 328.07K. The company has a one-year high of $6.20 and a one-year low of $1.85.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.53, reflecting a -32.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $60.05K worth of AXTI shares and purchased $261.6K worth of AXTI shares. The insider sentiment on AXT has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.