What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Axcelis Technologies (ACLS – Research Report), Mary Puma, sold shares of ACLS for $62.06K.

Following Mary Puma’s last ACLS Sell transaction on November 09, 2015, the stock climbed by 52.0%. This is Puma’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on NDSN back in September 2018

Based on Axcelis Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $177 million and quarterly net profit of $27.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $110 million and had a net profit of $10.79 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.23 and a one-year low of $24.75. Currently, Axcelis Technologies has an average volume of 324.25K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ACLS with a $72.00 price target. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.00, reflecting a -7.5% downside.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and service of dry strip, ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. It provides service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. The firms’ products include Purion H, which is next generation single wafer high current implanter; Optima HDx, is designed to maximize beam current, minimize beam setup time and deliver productive process across the applications space; Purion XE, is next generation single wafer high energy implanter, it is the second tool in the expanding family of Purion ion implanters; Optima XEx, includes implant energies matched to meet the changing needs of today’s advanced device manufacturing; Paradigm XE, offers implant energies matched to meet the changing needs of advanced logic and memory manufacturing and Purion M, is a low energy, medium current ion implanter for all channel engineering applications in the low dose and mid dose regimes. It also sells equipment and services through direct sales, distributors and manufacturing representatives. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.