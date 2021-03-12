What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO)?

On March 10, the President of Assured Guaranty (AGO – Research Report), Dominic Frederico, sold shares of AGO for $5.22M.

The company has a one-year high of $45.72 and a one-year low of $13.64. Currently, Assured Guaranty has an average volume of 603.26K. AGO’s market cap is $3.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.10.

The insider sentiment on Assured Guaranty has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. Its businesses include public, global infrastructure and structured finance, and reinsurance and specialty insurance. The company was founded in August 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.