What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Assurant (NYSE: AIZ)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Assurant (AIZ – Research Report), Alan Colberg, sold shares of AIZ for $2.22M.

Following Alan Colberg’s last AIZ Sell transaction on June 02, 2014, the stock climbed by 101.8%. This is Colberg’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on KMX back in April 2016

Based on Assurant’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.64 billion and quarterly net profit of $882 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.38 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $30.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $172.22 and a one-year low of $121.55. Currently, Assurant has an average volume of 376.82K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $197.00, reflecting a -18.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Assurant has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alan Colberg's trades have generated a 2.3% average return based on past transactions.

Assurant, Inc. engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing, and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.