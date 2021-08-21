What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of ASGN (NYSE: ASGN)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of ASGN (ASGN – Research Report), Theodore Hanson, sold shares of ASGN for $5.57M.

Following Theodore Hanson’s last ASGN Sell transaction on November 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 25.9%. In addition to Theodore Hanson, 2 other ASGN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on ASGN’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $975 million and quarterly net profit of $64.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $832 million and had a net profit of $48.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $110.52 and a one-year low of $61.70. ASGN’s market cap is $5.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.90.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.00, reflecting a -14.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on ASGN has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ASGN, Inc. provides information technology and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment provides technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients across the United States and Canada. The Oxford segment offers hard to find technical, digital, engineering, and life sciences services and solutions in select skill and geographic markets. The ECS segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering primarily focused on Federal Government activities. The company was founded on December 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.