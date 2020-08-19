What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE: ARGO)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO – Research Report), Kevin James Rehnberg, sold shares of ARGO for $1.11M.

In addition to Kevin James Rehnberg, one other ARGO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $70.89 and a one-year low of $25.00. Currently, Argo Group International Holdings has an average volume of 111.13K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.11M worth of ARGO shares and purchased $1.29M worth of ARGO shares. The insider sentiment on Argo Group International Holdings has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kevin James Rehnberg's trades have generated a -4.3% average return based on past transactions.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products. The Professional segment includes various professional lines products including errors and omissions, management liability and cyber coverages. The specialty segment includes niche insurance coverages including marine & energy, accident & health and surety product offerings. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.