What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE: AIV)?

Yesterday, the Chairman & CEO of Apartment Investment & Management (AIV – Research Report), Terry Considine, sold shares of AIV for $5.11M.

Following Terry Considine’s last AIV Sell transaction on February 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $55.49 and a one-year low of $43.37. AIV’s market cap is $7.61B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.19.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.