What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Amyris (AMRS – Research Report), John Melo, sold shares of AMRS for $1.48M.

Following John Melo’s last AMRS Sell transaction on February 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.1%.

Based on Amyris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $177 million and GAAP net loss of -$291,251,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $87.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.42 and a one-year low of $1.88. AMRS’s market cap is $4.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -6.60.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67, reflecting a -41.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Amyris has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.