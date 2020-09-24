What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of American Campus (NYSE: ACC)?

Yesterday, the CEO of American Campus (ACC – Research Report), William Bayless, sold shares of ACC for $4.21M.

The company has a one-year high of $50.94 and a one-year low of $20.13. Currently, American Campus has an average volume of 799.79K. ACC’s market cap is $5 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.30.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $37.50, reflecting a -11.8% downside.

American Campus Communities, Inc. engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access. The On-Campus Participating Properties segment comprises of on-campus properties which are operated under long-term ground or facility leases with university systems. The Development Services segment includes development and construction management services that the company provides through taxable real estate investment trust subsidiaries for third-party owners. The Property Management Services segment covers marketing, leasing administration, facilities maintenance, business administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial reporting, capital projects, and residence life student development. The company was founded by William C. Bayless Jr. in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.