What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC)?

Today, the President & CEO of Ameresco (AMRC – Research Report), George Sakellaris, sold shares of AMRC for $17M.

Following George Sakellaris’ last AMRC Sell transaction on September 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.6%.

Based on Ameresco’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $307 million and quarterly net profit of $22.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a net profit of $11.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $13.11. AMRC’s market cap is $1.06B and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.32.

The insider sentiment on Ameresco has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe.