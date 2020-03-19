What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA)?

Yesterday, the CEO of Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report), Feng-Ming Wang, sold shares of AMBA for $710.5K.

In addition to Feng-Ming Wang, 2 other AMBA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ambarella’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $57.21 million and GAAP net loss of $12.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $73.59 and a one-year low of $36.02. Currently, Ambarella has an average volume of 689.59K.

The insider sentiment on Ambarella has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.