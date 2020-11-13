What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC)?

On November 12, the Chairman & CEO of Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC – Research Report), Carl Christenson, sold shares of AIMC for $1.03M.

Following Carl Christenson’s last AIMC Sell transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 36.2%. This is Christenson’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $54.79 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Altra Industrial Motion has an average volume of 406.26K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.25, reflecting a 2.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on Altra Industrial Motion has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.