What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE)?

Today, the COB, Pres & CEO of Allegion (ALLE – Research Report), David Petratis, sold shares of ALLE for $394K.

Following David Petratis’ last ALLE Sell transaction on February 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.3%. In addition to David Petratis, 3 other ALLE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Allegion’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $694 million and quarterly net profit of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $675 million and had a net profit of $400K. The company has a one-year high of $144.76 and a one-year low of $94.01. ALLE’s market cap is $12.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $151.00, reflecting a -9.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Allegion has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems. The EMEIA segment offers the same portfolio of products as the Americas segment as well as time and attendance and workforce productivity solutions. The Asia Pacific segment also provides the same product portfolio in addition to video analytics solutions. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.