What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE)?

Yesterday, the COB, Pres & CEO of Adtalem Global Education (ATGE – Research Report), Lisa Wardell, sold shares of ATGE for $13.94M.

Following Lisa Wardell’s last ATGE Sell transaction on June 23, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

Based on Adtalem Global Education’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $281 million and quarterly net profit of $24.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $271 million and had a net profit of $151 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.85 and a one-year low of $23.22. Currently, Adtalem Global Education has an average volume of 639.98K.

The insider sentiment on Adtalem Global Education has been neutral according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Financial Services and Business and Law. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialistsm, Becker Professional Education and EduPristine. The Business and Law segment includes the operations of Adtalem Education of Brazil. Adtalem Global Education was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.