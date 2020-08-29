What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ: ADUS)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Addus Homecare (ADUS – Research Report), Dirk Allison, sold shares of ADUS for $1.28M.

In addition to Dirk Allison, 4 other ADUS executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Dirk Allison’s last ADUS Sell transaction on December 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Addus Homecare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $185 million and quarterly net profit of $6.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $149 million and had a net profit of $5.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $106.98 and a one-year low of $43.13. Currently, Addus Homecare has an average volume of 69.34K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.71, reflecting a -20.6% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ADUS with a $115.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Addus Homecare has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled. The Hospice segment includes physical, emotional, and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers services that are primarily medical in nature to individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery, and include skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy. The company was founded on July 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.