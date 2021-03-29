What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of AAR (NYSE: AIR)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of AAR (AIR – Research Report), John Mcclain Holmes, sold shares of AIR for $578.7K.

Following John Mcclain Holmes’ last AIR Sell transaction on December 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.9%. In addition to John Mcclain Holmes, one other AIR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $45.49 and a one-year low of $13.80. Currently, AAR has an average volume of 310.02K. AIR’s market cap is $1.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 214.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.20, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on AAR has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Mcclain Holmes’ trades have generated a -4.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment involves in delivery of airlift services; and design and manufacture of pallets, shelters, and containers used to support the military’s requirements for a mobile and agile force. The company was founded by Ira A. Eichner in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.