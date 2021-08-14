What Did This CEO Just Do with Personal Shares of Aaon (NASDAQ: AAON)?

Yesterday, the President & CEO of Aaon (AAON – Research Report), Gary Fields, sold shares of AAON for $240.4K.

Based on Aaon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $144 million and quarterly net profit of $20.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $17.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $81.25 and a one-year low of $54.85. AAON’s market cap is $3.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $240.4K worth of AAON shares and purchased $126.7K worth of AAON shares.

AAON, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils. The company was founded by Norman H. Asbjornson on August 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.