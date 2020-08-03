Weyerhaeuser (WY) Gets a Hold Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, George Staphos from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Staphos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Staphos covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Sonoco Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Weyerhaeuser is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.33, which is a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $29.00 price target.

Weyerhaeuser’s market cap is currently $20.75B and has a P/E ratio of 57.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.90.

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR); and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate & ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.