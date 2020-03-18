Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.07, close to its 52-week low of $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Westport Fuel Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.39 and a one-year low of $0.97. Currently, Westport Fuel Systems has an average volume of 530K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate.