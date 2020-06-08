Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT – Research Report), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 41.4% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Renewable Energy Group, and Ballard Power Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Westport Fuel Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.33, representing a 150.4% upside. In a report issued on June 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Westport Fuel Systems’ market cap is currently $178.9M and has a P/E ratio of 268.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.56.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.