March 11, 2020

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WABResearch Report), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trinity Industries, Greenbrier, and Cummins.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies with a $88.00 average price target.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ market cap is currently $11.5B and has a P/E ratio of 35.56. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit.

