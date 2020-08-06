August 6, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Financial   No comments

Western Union (WU) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on August 4, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Western Union (WUResearch Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 76.7% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Western Union with a $24.11 average price target, which is a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Western Union’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $615 million.

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

