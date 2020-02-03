Western Digital (WDC) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on January 31, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Western Digital (WDC – Research Report), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 63.0% success rate. Long covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Ubiquiti Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.67, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Western Digital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion and GAAP net loss of $139 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.23 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $487 million.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.