Western Asset Mortgage (WMC) Receives a Hold from JonesTrading

In a report released yesterday, Jones Trading from JonesTrading initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Western Asset Mortgage (WMC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.77, close to its 52-week low of $1.37.

Western Asset Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.33 and a one-year low of $1.37. Currently, Western Asset Mortgage has an average volume of 935.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WMC in relation to earlier this year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.