October 24, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Western Alliance (WAL) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

By Carrie Williams

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Hold rating on Western Alliance (WALResearch Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 44.3% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Associated Banc-Corp.

Western Alliance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Western Alliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $312 million and net profit of $93.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $259 million and had a net profit of $123 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019