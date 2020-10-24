Western Alliance (WAL) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Hold rating on Western Alliance (WAL – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 44.3% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Associated Banc-Corp.

Western Alliance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

Based on Western Alliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $312 million and net profit of $93.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $259 million and had a net profit of $123 million.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.