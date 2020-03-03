Wesco International (WCC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCC – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.03, close to its 52-week low of $38.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wesco International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $61.32 and a one-year low of $38.20. Currently, Wesco International has an average volume of 949.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WCC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.