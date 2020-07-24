Werner Enterprises (WERN) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on July 15, Allison Landry from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Werner Enterprises (WERN – Research Report), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.96, close to its 52-week high of $46.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Landry covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Werner Enterprises is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.85, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Werner Enterprises’ market cap is currently $3.04B and has a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WERN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-trucking services to customers such as truck brokerages which uses contracted carriers to complete customer shipments. The company was founded by Clarence L. Werner in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.