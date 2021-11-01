November 1, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Michael King from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWLResearch Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, King is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 57.2% success rate. King covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intellia Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, and Cogent Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Werewolf Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer.

