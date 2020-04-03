Welltower (WELL) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone maintained a Hold rating on Welltower (WELL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Paolone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Paolone covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Cousins Properties, and Medical Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Welltower is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.20, implying a 72.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Welltower’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and net profit of $224 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $113 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded by Bruce G. Thompson and Fritz Wolfe in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.