Welltower (WELL) Initiated with a Sell at BMO Capital

Welltower (WELL – Research Report) received a Sell rating and a $62.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Physicians Realty, and Healthcare Realty.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.50.

The company has a one-year high of $89.99 and a one-year low of $24.27. Currently, Welltower has an average volume of 2.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WELL in relation to earlier this year.

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded by Bruce G. Thompson and Fritz Wolfe in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.